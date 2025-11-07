Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cargojet Q2 Earnings

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Hansen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter. Raymond James Financial has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CJT. National Bankshares cut their target price on Cargojet from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Desjardins set a C$149.00 target price on shares of Cargojet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$137.54.

CJT traded down C$1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$66.55. 79,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,474. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.85. Cargojet has a one year low of C$65.70 and a one year high of C$139.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$90.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 15.52%.

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

