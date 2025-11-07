Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for FCX FY2025 Earnings

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. CICC Research dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $51.60 to $42.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $49.21.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,983,947 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,504,754,000 after buying an additional 1,941,662 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 62,358,715 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,703,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,787,174 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,678,474,000 after acquiring an additional 320,514 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,547,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,421,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661,958 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 27,635,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,046,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,537 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

