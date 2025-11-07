Roth Capital Estimates Grocery Outlet Q1 Earnings

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GO. Zacks Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Grocery Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,992. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -250.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $21.67.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Grocery Outlet had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.80 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Rip Road Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 33.9% in the first quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 707,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 113.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 168,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 89,478 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $881,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $91,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,675.52. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

