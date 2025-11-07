Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for WaFd Earnings

WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for WaFd in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WaFd’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). WaFd had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $190.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.04 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of WaFd from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WaFd in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on WaFd from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

WAFD stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 48,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,530. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.89. WaFd has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

In other news, Director Sean Singleton sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $31,836.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,205.38. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in WaFd in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in WaFd by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in WaFd by 604.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in WaFd by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

