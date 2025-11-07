Critical Survey: 3Dx Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX) vs. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) and 3Dx Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and 3Dx Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Mitsubishi Heavy Industries alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 0 1 0 1 3.00 3Dx Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3Dx Industries has a beta of 3.53, indicating that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Heavy Industries $33.01 billion 3.00 $1.62 billion $0.50 58.79 3Dx Industries $290,000.00 4.07 -$560,000.00 ($0.01) -1.07

This table compares Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and 3Dx Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than 3Dx Industries. 3Dx Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and 3Dx Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 4.92% 10.23% 3.76% 3Dx Industries -171.91% N/A N/A

Summary

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries beats 3Dx Industries on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts. It also provides passenger and commercial ships, LNG and LPG carriers, special purpose vessels, and IT services and systems; marine machineries, boilers, turbines, engines, and structures; and intelligent transport systems products and solutions, such as electronic toll collection system, road user charging system, highway traffic management system, EV management system, and development system. In addition, the company offers organic solvent exhaust gas treatment system, waste-to-energy system, sludge treatment system, air quality control system, and bio-treatment system; turbochargers, car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems, rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment; forklift trucks; and printing, paper converting, and metals, and food & packaging machinery, pumps, compressors & mechanical turbines, hydraulic components. Further, it provides gas holders, vibration control systems, water pipes, tunnel excavation machinery, and cybersecurity solutions for industrial control systems; special vehicles, naval ship and maritime systems, defense aircrafts, helicopters, defense aeroengines, and guided weapon systems; CO2 capture plants; and after-sales services. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About 3Dx Industries

(Get Free Report)

3DX Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc. and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc. in November 2013. 3DX Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Ferndale, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.