HC Wainwright Forecasts Arvinas’ Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arvinas in a report issued on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($3.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARVN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Arvinas from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Arvinas from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.

Arvinas Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of ARVN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.87. 220,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,310. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $724.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.38. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.27. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 18.73%.The business had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arvinas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Arvinas

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $227,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 76,021 shares in the company, valued at $575,478.97. This represents a 65.19% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,362,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,639 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 791.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,593 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth $6,992,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 1,965.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 980,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 933,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.