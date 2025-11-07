Seaport Res Ptn Issues Positive Forecast for FIS Earnings

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FIS. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.74. 417,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,776,135. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 359.95 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $89.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 329,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 47,086 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.9% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 24,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $60,149.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,364.08. This represents a 7.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 888.89%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

