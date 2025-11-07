What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for DoorDash Q1 Earnings?

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of DoorDash in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler expects that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DASH. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $350.00 target price on shares of DoorDash and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.68.

DASH stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.10. 2,262,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,393,699. The company has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.57 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.57 and its 200-day moving average is $237.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $155.40 and a 12 month high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,190,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,387,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,662,000 after purchasing an additional 427,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,951,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,711,000 after buying an additional 223,188 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DoorDash by 12.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,375,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,110,000 after buying an additional 575,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DoorDash by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,031,000 after buying an additional 641,601 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 24,968 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $6,799,285.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 909,579 shares in the company, valued at $247,696,553.28. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.47, for a total transaction of $346,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,336,312.44. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 876,527 shares of company stock valued at $218,129,954. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

