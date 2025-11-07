Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Purchased by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.8% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,031,129,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,706 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,724 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,640,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,215,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,206 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

