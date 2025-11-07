Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Reduces Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 198.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.40.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $281.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.40 and a 1-year high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

