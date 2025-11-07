Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 646 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $61,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,070.02 on Friday. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,131.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,066.45. The stock has a market cap of $165.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,280.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,310.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,299.29.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,113.20. The trade was a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

