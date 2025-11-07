AT&T Inc. $T Shares Acquired by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,056 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 51,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of T opened at $24.74 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $29.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $175.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

