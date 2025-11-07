Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,212,431.46. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE ORCL opened at $244.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $695.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

