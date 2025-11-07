SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Holdings Raised by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,886 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 5.5% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $29,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.00.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

