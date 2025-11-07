Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Announces Earnings Results

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.45), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $743.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.00 million.

Trinseo Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of TSE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 135,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,974. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.52. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew Farrell acquired 48,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $118,119.87. Following the purchase, the director owned 250,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,046.75. The trade was a 24.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,028. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trinseo

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 337.0% during the second quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,669,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 423,205 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 103,294 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 625.5% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 62,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 80.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

