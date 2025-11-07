Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $476.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.53 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE WPM traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $96.75. 351,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,879. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $55.47 and a 1-year high of $114.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,481,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,435,000 after purchasing an additional 507,577 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 904,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 116.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 636,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,199,000 after buying an additional 342,657 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 410,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,359,000 after acquiring an additional 59,564 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 371,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,322,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on WPM shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

