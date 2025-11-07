Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,599 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 95,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6%

VB opened at $248.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.99. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

