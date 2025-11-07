Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $791,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 81.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,968 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 34.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $210.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total transaction of $1,384,110.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 36,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,998.46. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 163,169 shares of company stock worth $26,978,998 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM opened at $173.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

