Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,052 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in Tesla by 59.7% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Tesla by 44.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $445.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $419.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 297.27, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Melius Research set a $520.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Melius began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital set a $505.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and eleven have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.