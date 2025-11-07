RPS Advisory Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

RPS Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.6% of RPS Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Afbi LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after buying an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after buying an additional 5,647,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,697,605,000 after buying an additional 238,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,624,000 after acquiring an additional 373,546 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $616.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $611.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $575.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $634.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

