Desjardins Issues Optimistic Forecast for CGI Group Earnings

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Free Report) – Desjardins raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CGI Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.16. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.20 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.00 EPS.
Separately, TD Securities raised CGI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
CGI Group Price Performance
CGI Group Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
