Desjardins Issues Optimistic Forecast for CGI Group Earnings

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Free Report) – Desjardins raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CGI Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.16. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.20 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Get CGI Group alerts:

Separately, TD Securities raised CGI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

CGI Group Price Performance

CGI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.