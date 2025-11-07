Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Air Canada Q4 Earnings

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Air Canada had a positive return on equity of 18.56% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACDVF. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bankshares cut shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Air Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 953 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,637. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Air Canada has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.90.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

