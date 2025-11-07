Roth Capital Has Positive Forecast for CryoPort Q4 Earnings

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2025

CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXFree Report) – Roth Capital lifted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for CryoPort in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for CryoPort’s current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for CryoPort’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CYRX. Stephens began coverage on shares of CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CryoPort from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CryoPort in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded CryoPort from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CryoPort currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

CryoPort Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 27,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,232. The firm has a market cap of $409.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 16.24, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CryoPort has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $11.44.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. CryoPort had a net margin of 37.21% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.22 million. CryoPort has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 25,000 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $242,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 51,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,880.25. The trade was a 32.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $80,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 207,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,536.71. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 39,300 shares of company stock worth $366,381 over the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CryoPort by 1,437.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CryoPort by 548,750.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its position in CryoPort by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 500,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 239,153 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in CryoPort in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CryoPort by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

