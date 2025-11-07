DA Davidson Forecasts Boise Cascade’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boise Cascade in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boise Cascade’s current full-year earnings is $10.15 per share.
Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.00%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BCC
Boise Cascade Price Performance
NYSE BCC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.35. The company had a trading volume of 24,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,045. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $65.62 and a 52 week high of $155.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.56.
Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth about $39,818,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,499,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,067,000 after buying an additional 306,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 76.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 417,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,260,000 after buying an additional 181,025 shares during the period. M&G PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,984,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 8.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,226,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,296,000 after acquiring an additional 92,019 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Boise Cascade news, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $91,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 37,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,587.56. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.
Boise Cascade Company Profile
Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Boise Cascade
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Getting Defensive: 3 Dividend Payers Reporting Strong Q3 Earnings
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Why Investors Shouldn’t Fear the Dip in Microsoft Stock
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- DigitalOcean’s Tide Has Turned: Get Ready to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.