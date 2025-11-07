IPG Photonics Q4 EPS Estimate Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $250.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.18 million. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. IPG Photonics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $96.00 price target on IPG Photonics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

IPGP traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,593. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74, a PEG ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.04. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $48.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP now owns 34,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 52,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $4,222,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,073,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,884,348.09. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $2,873,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,849,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,371,617.70. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 273,270 shares of company stock worth $22,777,832 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

