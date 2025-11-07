Analysts Set Expectations for OTCMKTS:GTBIF Q4 Earnings

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Green Thumb Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ FY2029 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 3.77%.The firm had revenue of $291.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.98 million.

GTBIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Green Thumb Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Thumb Industries has an average rating of “Buy”.

Green Thumb Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBIF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 74,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $10.49.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

