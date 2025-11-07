William Blair Issues Optimistic Estimate for FANG Earnings

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.08. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $10.50 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $15.16 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $16.79 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $16.79 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.14. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Melius assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.41.

FANG stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.02. 122,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $186.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.41 and its 200 day moving average is $141.62. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $105,210,000 after purchasing an additional 78,360 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

