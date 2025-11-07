Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.5875 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is a 37.6% increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Canadian Natural Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Canadian Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 71.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 19.00%.The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

