Washington Trust Bank Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,280,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,403,000 after purchasing an additional 980,652 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,195,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,947,000 after buying an additional 1,499,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,166,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,770,000 after buying an additional 611,105 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $737,318,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,086,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,053,000 after acquiring an additional 223,831 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $131.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.42 and its 200 day moving average is $129.33. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.61.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

