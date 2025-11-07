Contrasting Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) & UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bank of America and UP Fintech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America 0 5 23 0 2.82 UP Fintech 0 1 5 0 2.83

Bank of America currently has a consensus price target of $57.86, indicating a potential upside of 8.82%. UP Fintech has a consensus price target of $12.13, indicating a potential upside of 21.79%. Given UP Fintech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than Bank of America.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America $107.26 billion 3.62 $27.13 billion $3.67 14.49 UP Fintech $391.54 million 4.70 $60.73 million $0.65 15.32

This table compares Bank of America and UP Fintech”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech. Bank of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UP Fintech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of America has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.7% of Bank of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bank of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of America and UP Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America 15.70% 10.76% 0.88% UP Fintech 24.18% 17.81% 1.64%

Summary

UP Fintech beats Bank of America on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; credit and debit cards; residential mortgages, and home equity loans; and direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. The GWIM segment provides investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products and services; wealth management solutions; and customized solutions, including specialty asset management services. The Global Banking segment offers lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and commercial real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, short-term investing options, and merchant services; working capital management solutions; debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services; and fixed-income and equity research, and certain market-based services. The Global Markets segment provides market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services; securities and derivative products; and risk management products using interest rate, equity, credit, currency and commodity derivatives, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. Bank of America Corporation was founded in 1784 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About UP Fintech

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services. In addition, the company provides trade execution, margin financing, and securities lending services; asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. Further, it offers market information, community engagement, and simulated trading services. UP Fintech Holding Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.