Critical Survey: Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) and China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY)

Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) and China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Danske Bank and China Merchants Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danske Bank 40.42% 13.34% 0.62% China Merchants Bank 32.06% 12.28% 1.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Danske Bank and China Merchants Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danske Bank 0 1 3 1 3.00 China Merchants Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

Danske Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. China Merchants Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Danske Bank pays out 74.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Merchants Bank pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Danske Bank has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Merchants Bank has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Danske Bank and China Merchants Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danske Bank $8.18 billion 4.62 $3.43 billion $2.02 11.19 China Merchants Bank $69.20 billion 2.39 $20.64 billion $3.94 8.31

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Danske Bank. China Merchants Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Danske Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Danske Bank beats China Merchants Bank on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danske Bank

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities. It also provides advisory services to personal and private banking customers; and business advisory services, including acquisition, change of ownership, strategic development, or international expansion. In addition, the company offers financing, risk management, investment, and financial advisory services for large corporates and institutions; healthcare solutions; and online and mobile banking services. It has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantees for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross-border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross-border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and electronic banking services. The company also operates in Hong Kong, New York, London, Singapore, Luxembourg, Sydney, and Taipei. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

