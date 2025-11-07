Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.88, but opened at $7.83. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $7.7780, with a volume of 23,022,530 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Archer Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In related news, insider Eric Lentell sold 48,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $481,040.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 47,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,101.94. This represents a 50.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Priya Gupta sold 10,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $100,501.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,513.99. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 188,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,708 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 1,181.6% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 22.30, a current ratio of 22.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 3.07.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

