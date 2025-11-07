Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $5.25. Sweetgreen shares last traded at $5.6890, with a volume of 3,547,202 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.13). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 14.29%.The business had revenue of $172.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sweetgreen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sweetgreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $8.00 price objective on Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

Insider Activity at Sweetgreen

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 11,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $105,960.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 322,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,368.29. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,707,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,911,000 after buying an additional 386,141 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sweetgreen by 30.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,762,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,094 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 29.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,525,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,176 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sweetgreen by 15.2% in the second quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,029,000 after purchasing an additional 513,643 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,567,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,708 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $680.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

