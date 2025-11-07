Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $73.00, but opened at $78.90. Akamai Technologies shares last traded at $80.7710, with a volume of 608,088 shares changing hands.

The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. President Capital increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $383,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,300.85. This represents a 15.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 27,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,070. This represents a 9.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $917,290. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 50.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 395 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 830 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

