Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $60.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide traded as low as $48.89 and last traded at $49.4360, with a volume of 36788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.51.

VAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 0.9%

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 94.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

