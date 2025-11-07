Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $51.84 and last traded at $50.3880, with a volume of 56930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.51.

The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 83.23% and a net margin of 11.22%.The firm had revenue of $447.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.650 EPS.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Atmus Filtration Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from Atmus Filtration Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATMU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATMU

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,966,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,757,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,457,000 after buying an additional 1,164,440 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 84.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,258,000 after purchasing an additional 990,468 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 24.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,425,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,094,000 after buying an additional 478,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,024,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,315,000 after acquiring an additional 433,166 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 9.1%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.62.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.