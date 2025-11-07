ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $129.67, but opened at $145.60. ICU Medical shares last traded at $142.86, with a volume of 187,842 shares trading hands.

The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $533.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.46 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. ICU Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.350-7.650 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ICU Medical from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.25.

Insider Activity

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain acquired 21,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $2,474,468.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 130,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,013.16. This trade represents a 20.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Greenberg acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $151,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,303.20. The trade was a 17.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter valued at $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 41,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 70.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 17.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 11.6% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical Stock Up 7.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -92.97 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.87 and its 200-day moving average is $128.20.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Articles

