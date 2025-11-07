JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $47.26, but opened at $56.41. JFrog shares last traded at $56.2780, with a volume of 932,506 shares.

The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $136.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.28 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 18.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS.

Get JFrog alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FROG. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on JFrog from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on JFrog from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 14,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $690,468.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 671,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,103,812.02. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $2,355,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,154,903 shares in the company, valued at $195,737,480.33. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 431,492 shares of company stock worth $20,979,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in JFrog by 1,974.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,151,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,832,000 after buying an additional 2,047,294 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,268,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,968,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in JFrog during the third quarter valued at $51,443,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JFrog by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,630,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,482 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Stock Up 21.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average of $43.82.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.