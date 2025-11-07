GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $25.46, but opened at $27.79. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $31.41, with a volume of 403,385 shares traded.

The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $332.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.96 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 11.17%.The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. GigaCloud Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

GigaCloud Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on GCT shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised GigaCloud Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GigaCloud Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Insider Activity at GigaCloud Technology

In related news, insider Marshall Bernes sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $500,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lei Wu sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $2,852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,200. This represents a 62.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,681 shares of company stock worth $4,402,594. Insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCT. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $2,263,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth $434,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Up 22.9%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 2.35.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

