iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,815 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up about 1.5% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $13,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,993 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 8,726,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,510,000 after buying an additional 491,439 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter worth about $408,082,000. Crcm LP boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crcm LP now owns 3,154,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after buying an additional 142,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $133,168,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $57.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.48. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

