Savant Capital LLC Acquires 29,780 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,198 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,780 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $69,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 47.8% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 50.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 548,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $51,133,000 after purchasing an additional 183,085 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 805.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 759,077 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $70,822,000 after purchasing an additional 226,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $192.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $290,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 172,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,074,678. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at $38,184,206.28. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

