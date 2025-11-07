RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:RMI) Insider Financial Holdings Rivernorth Acquires 1,226 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) insider Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $17,985.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 42,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,863.77. This represents a 2.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Financial Holdings Rivernorth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 4th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 6,857 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $100,729.33.

On Monday, November 3rd, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 1,640 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $24,026.00.

On Friday, October 31st, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 1,032 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $15,129.12.

On Friday, October 24th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 4,277 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $61,503.26.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 4,277 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $61,802.65.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 2,891 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $42,208.60.

On Monday, October 20th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 2,794 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $40,792.40.

On Friday, October 17th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 4,138 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $60,497.56.

On Thursday, October 16th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 3,041 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $44,672.29.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 4,138 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $60,994.12.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,644. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 17.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 12.5% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 129.6% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

