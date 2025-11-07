Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. 21,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.49. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $25.00.
In related news, insider Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $85,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,298 shares in the company, valued at $802,311.94. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Duggan purchased 34,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $508,100.94. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 47,551,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,100,592. This trade represents a 0.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,380 over the last 90 days. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulse Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
