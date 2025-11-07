Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. 21,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.49. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $85,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,298 shares in the company, valued at $802,311.94. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Duggan purchased 34,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $508,100.94. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 47,551,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,100,592. This trade represents a 0.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,380 over the last 90 days. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulse Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

