OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citizens Jmp Analyst Says

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.24% from the stock’s current price.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research cut OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

NASDAQ OPRX traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.30. 199,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,296. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.61 million, a P/E ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Spangler sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $194,488.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,320.35. This represents a 20.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen L. Silvestro sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $30,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 188,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,175. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in OptimizeRx by 119.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

