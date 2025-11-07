EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer Sells 5,666 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $64,422.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,973,524 shares in the company, valued at $33,808,967.88. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,534 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $152,528.18.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,643 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $125,268.11.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,557 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $103,368.56.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,465 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $85,250.30.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,735 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $134,248.40.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $208,512.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $212,160.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,536 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $49,986.72.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 14,664 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $163,210.32.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 428 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $4,986.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. 94,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,709. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.24, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.05.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $147.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. EverCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. EverCommerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 118.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EVCM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Lake Street Capital set a $11.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

