Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.020-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.0 million-$225.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.7 million. Nova also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 2.020-2.200 EPS.

NVMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.50.

Shares of NVMI stock traded down $8.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.46. 23,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,487. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.02. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.79. Nova has a 12-month low of $153.99 and a 12-month high of $361.32.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.04. Nova had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $224.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $221.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nova has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nova will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nova by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 62.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

