ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 928 Shares of Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 928 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.68 per share, with a total value of $41,463.04. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 5,166,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,839,756.16. The trade was a 0.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,070 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $892,914.30.

On Monday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,152 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,208,483.92.

On Friday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,847 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $730,546.70.

On Thursday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,700 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.61 per share, with a total value of $77,537.00.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,128 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.32 per share, with a total value of $413,680.96.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,847 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.32 per share, for a total transaction of $582,226.04.

On Monday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,500 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.08 per share, with a total value of $1,256,280.00.

On Friday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,335 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,739.95.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,172 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.22 per share, with a total value of $886,129.84.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,540 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $919,575.80.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE ASA traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,994. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.51.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Trading of ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 223.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 188,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 130,547 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 30,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 56.3% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,647,000 after buying an additional 378,327 shares in the last quarter.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Featured Articles

