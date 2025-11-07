Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Natera to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.95.

Get Natera alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Natera

Natera Trading Down 3.9%

NASDAQ NTRA traded down $7.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,043. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.28. Natera has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $203.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.51 and a beta of 1.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $479,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 117,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,808,264.41. This trade represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 160,703 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $32,134,171.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,957,407.36. This trade represents a 52.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 224,889 shares of company stock worth $43,232,062 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,628,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,871,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,129 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Natera by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.