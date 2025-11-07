PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s previous close.

PENN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.07. 612,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,588. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.PENN Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 547,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 51,921 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 76,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $5,790,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $329,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

