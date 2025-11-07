Susquehanna Cuts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $85.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $135.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 96.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Shares of TTD traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.29. 5,572,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,983,823. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.11 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 175.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

